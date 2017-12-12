Art
Kentridge & more: 8 cool art exhibits to catch in Cape Town these holidays
In Cape Town for the holidays? Then ditch the beach, turn your back on the mountain and spend your time exploring the gallery circuit. The Mother City art scene is hotting up this festive season. This summer art guide provides details of what to see, where to see it and when to go.
THAT WHICH WE DO NOT REMEMBER
On until January 13 at Goodman Gallery, 176 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock
The Goodman Gallery presents new work by William Kentridge. His solo show, That Which We Do Not Remember, includes recent work from operas Lulu and Wozzeck, and a 360° virtual reality film.
YOU & I
On until January 28 at A4 Arts Foundation, 23 Buitenkant Street, District Six
A new arrival on the scene, A4 Arts Foundation is launching in District Six with a group show curated by Ziphozenkosi Dayile and Kemang Wa Lehulere. You & I is interested
in questions of collectivity and connection.
SS17
On until January 13 at Gallery MOMO, 170 Buitengracht St
Up in the Bo-Kaap, Gallery MOMO's exhibition is SS17, a group show of younger artists who demonstrate technical experimentation.
PHOTOGRAPHS FROM BOYHOOD
On until January 28 at Irma Stern Gallery, 25 Cecil Rd, Rosebank
On the leafy lower campus of UCT, the Irma Stern Gallery is showing a subtle exhibition of 1950s photographs by writer JM Coetzee. Curated by Farzanah Badsha and Hermann Wittenberg, Photographs from Boyhood offers an insight into his childhood.
TIRED FROM SMILING
On until January 13 at SMAC Gallery, 145 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock
Painter Kate Gottgens is showing Tired from Smiling, a dystopian vision of suburbia, overgrown gardens, empty swimming pools and washed out family portraits.
ARTISTIC TRIO
On until January 20 at Stevenson Gallery, 160 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock
Stevenson Gallery presents work by three artists. Portia Zvavahera and Ian Grose are showing new paintings - the former, large emotive canvases from the series Take Me Deeper; the latter, Pictures from the Studio, are quotidian views of a painter's life. Photographer Viviane Sassen is exhibiting Roxane II, a series of sensual portraits.
GREGOR JENKIN
On until February 11 at Southern Guild Silo Gallery, Silo 5, South Arm Rd, Silo District, V&A Waterfront
Recently opened in the trendy Silo District, the Southern Guild Gallery is presenting
a collection of odd and inventive furniture/sculpture by wunderkind Gregor Jenkin.
QUEENS IN EXILE 2014 - 2017
On until January 27 at Whatiftheworld Gallery, 1 Argyle St, Woodstock
Queens in Exile 2014-2017 is a major solo show by Athi-Patra Ruga.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE