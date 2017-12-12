Kentridge & more: 8 cool art exhibits to catch in Cape Town these holidays

PHOTOGRAPHS FROM BOYHOOD

On until January 28 at Irma Stern Gallery, 25 Cecil Rd, Rosebank

On the leafy lower campus of UCT, the Irma Stern Gallery is showing a subtle exhibition of 1950s photographs by writer JM Coetzee. Curated by Farzanah Badsha and Hermann Wittenberg, Photographs from Boyhood offers an insight into his childhood.

TIRED FROM SMILING

On until January 13 at SMAC Gallery, 145 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock

Painter Kate Gottgens is showing Tired from Smiling, a dystopian vision of suburbia, overgrown gardens, empty swimming pools and washed out family portraits.