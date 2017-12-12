Lifestyle

Art

Kentridge & more: 8 cool art exhibits to catch in Cape Town these holidays

12 December 2017 - 10:20 By Jono Cane
William Kentridge's 'That Which We Do Not Remember'.
William Kentridge's 'That Which We Do Not Remember'.
Image: Supplied

In Cape Town for the holidays? Then ditch the beach, turn your back on the mountain and spend your time exploring the gallery circuit. The Mother City art scene is hotting up this festive season. This summer art guide provides details of what to see, where to see it and when to go.

THAT WHICH WE DO NOT REMEMBER

On until January 13 at Goodman Gallery, 176 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock

The Goodman Gallery presents new work by William Kentridge. His solo show, That Which We Do Not Remember, includes recent work from operas Lulu and Wozzeck, and a 360° virtual reality film.

YOU & I

On until January 28 at A4 Arts Foundation, 23 Buitenkant Street, District Six 

A new arrival on the scene, A4 Arts Foundation is launching in District Six with a group show curated by Ziphozenkosi Dayile and Kemang Wa Lehulere. You & I is interested
in questions of collectivity and connection.

SS17

On until January 13 at Gallery MOMO, 170 Buitengracht St 

Up in the Bo-Kaap, Gallery MOMO's exhibition is SS17, a group show of younger artists who demonstrate technical experimentation.

A work from Gallery MOMO's SS17 exhibition.
A work from Gallery MOMO's SS17 exhibition.
Image: Supplied

PHOTOGRAPHS FROM BOYHOOD

On until January 28 at Irma Stern Gallery, 25 Cecil Rd, Rosebank 

On the leafy lower campus of UCT, the Irma Stern Gallery is showing a subtle exhibition of 1950s photographs by writer JM Coetzee. Curated by Farzanah Badsha and Hermann Wittenberg, Photographs from Boyhood offers an insight into his childhood.

TIRED FROM SMILING

On until January 13 at SMAC Gallery, 145 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock

Painter Kate Gottgens is showing Tired from Smiling, a dystopian vision of suburbia, overgrown gardens, empty swimming pools and washed out family portraits.

Artist Kate Gottgens captures the essence of suburban restlessness

A guidebook to the indigenous trees of the Cape will be of no use to negotiating artist Kate Gottgens's new exhibition of 34 oil paintings.
Lifestyle
7 days ago

ARTISTIC TRIO

On until January 20 at Stevenson Gallery, 160 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock 

Stevenson Gallery presents work by three artists. Portia Zvavahera and Ian Grose are showing new paintings - the former, large emotive canvases from the series Take Me Deeper; the latter, Pictures from the Studio, are quotidian views of a painter's life. Photographer Viviane Sassen is exhibiting Roxane II, a series of sensual portraits.

GREGOR JENKIN

On until February 11 at Southern Guild Silo Gallery, Silo 5, South Arm Rd, Silo District, V&A Waterfront

Recently opened in the trendy Silo District, the Southern Guild Gallery is presenting
a collection of odd and inventive furniture/sculpture by wunderkind Gregor Jenkin.

Exhibit heroes Gregor Jenkin's cutting-edge furniture designs

Gregor Jenkin likes Oros. Which is not surprising considering his affinity with the things of yesteryear. Whether it's the Cape Colonial aesthetic, ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

QUEENS IN EXILE 2014 - 2017

On until January 27 at Whatiftheworld Gallery, 1 Argyle St, Woodstock 

Queens in Exile 2014-2017 is a major solo show by Athi-Patra Ruga.

This article was originally published in The Times.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. South Africans hot under the collar for life-sized sex dolls costing R16k Health & Sex
  2. The war against outdated beauty ideals is far from won Lifestyle
  3. No more tears: 6 tips for travelling with a baby or toddler Travel
  4. Fewer packing for the coast this holiday season Travel
  5. Original Is Never Finished: adidas Originals reveals third chapter of film Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X