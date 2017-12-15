Entertainment
Gig guide: SA's coolest New Year's Eve parties
Whether you're in Joburg, Cape Town or Durban, here's where should be popping bottles when the clock strikes 12 on NYE
JOHANNESBURG
AFROPUNK
All the hype is real and the festival to end all festivals is nearly here, featuring soul mother and headliner Solange. The Joburg lineup also features Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals, King Tha Vs Blk Jks, Petite Noir, Blitz The Ambassador, Laura Mvula, Black Motion, Theo Parrish, The Brother Moves On, Nakhane, Spoek Mathambo, OKZharp & Manthe Ribane, Nonku Phiri, Gods Sons and Daughters and many others.
Where: Constitution Hill
Tickets: R400 to R900
More info: afropunkfest.com/johannesburg
GINIJOZI LONG TABLE DINNER
Enjoy a long-table dinner involving a food and gin pairing experience on Saturday December 30 from 7pm to 10pm. The experience includes tasting four gin and tonics (Ginifer, Bloedlemoen Gin, Inverroche Distillery's Amber and Musgrave Gin's Pink).
Where: The Hangout Jozi, 3 Wemmer Jubilee Rd
Tickets: R450
More info: 082-894-5216
TILT NYE 2018 WITH FRESH
Celebrate with the hottest pair of DJs around Dj Fresh and Tilt.
Where: Tilt Resto Bar, 105 4th Ave, Northmead, Benoni
Tickets: R99 to R500
CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN COMEDY CLUB'S NEW YEARS EVE PARTY
Celebrate with bubbly and lots of belly laughs with the band Airborne and featured comedian and host Kurt Schoonraad. The dress code is strictly smart and doors open at 6pm. A welcome drink and four-course meal are included in the ticket price.
Where: The Pumphouse, Dock Rd, V&A Waterfront
Tickets: R1,500
More info: capetowncomedy.com
CAPE MINSTRELS
A historical street party to express freedom, celebrated from the second-to-last day of the year to the second day of the new year every year. The colourfully dressed minstrels parade and dance through the street with huge brass bands backing them.
Where: District Six, Rose St
Tickets: free
NYE CELEBRATION @ HQ
A sexy, secret New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball with DJs on decks from 9pm. Tickets include complimentary canapés upon arrival, a welcome cocktail and three-course meal. The dress code is strictly black Venetian attire, including a mask.
Where: HQ, 100 Shortmarket St, Cape Town
Tickets: R795
DURBAN
UNYAKA NYE FESTIVAL 2018
An extended two-night affair with a long lineup of DJs, nestled in the forest among tall trees and psychedelic decorations, with a gigantic sound system.
Where: Giba Gorge MTB Park
Tickets: R250 to R350
MASQUERADE BALL ON ICE & FOAM
Pick a mask that's easy to wear and don stylish but comfortable shoes you'll exchange for ice skates. There will be a prize for best dressed.
Where: Durban Ice Arena, 81 Somtseu Rd
Tickets: R50
DURBAN VIBES NEW YEARS EVE
Electra Storm and Mr White Pro are throwing a huge party at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground. International Artist Jay Sean is supported by Durban's Sketchy Bongo and Shashi Naidoo will MC.
Where: Kings Park Stadium
Tickets: R285 to R2,500
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE