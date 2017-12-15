Gig guide: SA's coolest New Year's Eve parties

TILT NYE 2018 WITH FRESH

Celebrate with the hottest pair of DJs around Dj Fresh and Tilt.

Where: Tilt Resto Bar, 105 4th Ave, Northmead, Benoni

Tickets: R99 to R500

CAPE TOWN

CAPE TOWN COMEDY CLUB'S NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

Celebrate with bubbly and lots of belly laughs with the band Airborne and featured comedian and host Kurt Schoonraad. The dress code is strictly smart and doors open at 6pm. A welcome drink and four-course meal are included in the ticket price.

Where: The Pumphouse, Dock Rd, V&A Waterfront

Tickets: R1,500

More info: capetowncomedy.com

CAPE MINSTRELS

A historical street party to express freedom, celebrated from the second-to-last day of the year to the second day of the new year every year. The colourfully dressed minstrels parade and dance through the street with huge brass bands backing them.

Where: District Six, Rose St

Tickets: free

NYE CELEBRATION @ HQ

A sexy, secret New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball with DJs on decks from 9pm. Tickets include complimentary canapés upon arrival, a welcome cocktail and three-course meal. The dress code is strictly black Venetian attire, including a mask.

Where: HQ, 100 Shortmarket St, Cape Town

Tickets: R795