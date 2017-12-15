Lifestyle

Gig guide: SA's coolest New Year's Eve parties

Whether you're in Joburg, Cape Town or Durban, here's where should be popping bottles when the clock strikes 12 on NYE

15 December 2017 - 12:20 By Staff reporters
Solange is among those performing at Joburg's Afropunk New Year's Eve party.
Image: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG

AFROPUNK

All the hype is real and the festival to end all festivals is nearly here, featuring soul mother and headliner Solange. The Joburg lineup also features Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals, King Tha Vs Blk Jks, Petite Noir, Blitz The Ambassador, Laura Mvula, Black Motion, Theo Parrish, The Brother Moves On, Nakhane, Spoek Mathambo, OKZharp & Manthe Ribane, Nonku Phiri, Gods Sons and Daughters and many others.

Where: Constitution Hill

Tickets: R400 to R900

More info: afropunkfest.com/johannesburg

GINIJOZI LONG TABLE DINNER

Enjoy a long-table dinner involving a food and gin pairing experience on Saturday December 30 from 7pm to 10pm. The experience includes tasting four gin and tonics (Ginifer, Bloedlemoen Gin, Inverroche Distillery's Amber and Musgrave Gin's Pink).

Where: The Hangout Jozi, 3 Wemmer Jubilee Rd

Tickets: R450

More info: 082-894-5216

TILT NYE 2018 WITH FRESH

Celebrate with the hottest pair of DJs around Dj Fresh and Tilt.

Where: Tilt Resto Bar, 105 4th Ave, Northmead, Benoni

Tickets: R99 to R500

CAPE TOWN

CAPE TOWN COMEDY CLUB'S NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

Celebrate with bubbly and lots of belly laughs with the band Airborne and featured comedian and host Kurt Schoonraad. The dress code is strictly smart and doors open at 6pm. A welcome drink and four-course meal are included in the ticket price.

Where: The Pumphouse, Dock Rd, V&A Waterfront

Tickets: R1,500

More info: capetowncomedy.com

CAPE MINSTRELS

A historical street party to express freedom, celebrated from the second-to-last day of the year to the second day of the new year every year. The colourfully dressed minstrels parade and dance through the street with huge brass bands backing them.

Where: District Six, Rose St

Tickets: free

NYE CELEBRATION @ HQ

A sexy, secret New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball with DJs on decks from 9pm. Tickets include complimentary canapés upon arrival, a welcome cocktail and three-course meal. The dress code is strictly black Venetian attire, including a mask.

Where: HQ, 100 Shortmarket St, Cape Town

Tickets: R795

DURBAN

UNYAKA NYE FESTIVAL 2018

An extended two-night affair with a long lineup of DJs, nestled in the forest among tall trees and psychedelic decorations, with a gigantic sound system.

Where: Giba Gorge MTB Park

Tickets: R250 to R350

MASQUERADE BALL ON ICE & FOAM

Pick a mask that's easy to wear and don stylish but comfortable shoes you'll exchange for ice skates. There will be a prize for best dressed.

Where: Durban Ice Arena, 81 Somtseu Rd

Tickets: R50

DURBAN VIBES NEW YEARS EVE

Electra Storm and Mr White Pro are throwing a huge party at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground. International Artist Jay Sean is supported by Durban's Sketchy Bongo and Shashi Naidoo will MC.

Where: Kings Park Stadium

Tickets: R285 to R2,500

