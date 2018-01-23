This article was first published on TimesLIVE on September 29 2013

Hugh Masekela was terrified of losing his ability to speak South African languages during his 30 years in exile.

The legendary trumpeter‚ one of three musicians featured in the 21 Icons South Africa project‚ left the country shortly after the Sharpeville massacre in 1960 to study music in the UK and at the Manhattan School of Music in New York.

He received much assistance from another South African musical icon‚ the late Miriam Makeba‚ who was already living in the US. She introduced the then 21-year-old to international stars such as Harry Belafonte‚ Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis.

Much earlier‚ as a schoolboy‚ his band was given a trumpet by the legendary jazz trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong.

“I was already crazy about Louis Armstrong. We sang all his songs‚” said Masekela.