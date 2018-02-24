Stop. Watch. Listen

'Queer Eye for the Staight Guy' reboot is a total cryfest (& that's good thing)

With a more diverse Fab 5 at the helm, this makeover reality show is better - and deeper - than the original, writes Sylvia McKeown

With a more diverse Fab 5 at the helm, this makeover reality show is better - and deeper - than the original, writes Sylvia McKeown