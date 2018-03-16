Music to our ears: Spotify launches in South Africa

There was a time when South Africa's tech-savvy would try and one-up each other by finding new, creative ways to cheat the system - and our geography - in order to get access to international music, movies and series online.

“Oh, you don’t have US Netflix? That’s too bad. All you need to do is download this, pay for that and you can trick Americans into thinking you're one of them," they'd say.

But slowly, things got better and overseas streaming services finally started to pay attention to SA. Now even those who had access to the 'fancy' American version of Netflix have mostly relented and signed up for the local one, much to the chagrin of other streaming players.

Now another big name is following in Netflix's footsteps:: Spotify, the world’s biggest music-streaming app has finally launched in SA.