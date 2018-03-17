Lifestyle

Stop. Watch. Listen

Netflix's 'Annihilation' will mess with your mind

An all-female crew must enter a realm of spine-jerking fright in order to save humanity in this Sci-fi thriller, writes Andrea Nagel

18 March 2018 - 00:00 By Andrea Nagel

An all-female crew must enter a realm of spine-jerking fright in order to save humanity in this Sci-fi thriller, writes Andrea Nagel

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Deadly Secret Fat Burner product: lose weight & maybe your life Health & Sex
  2. 5 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Stephen Hawking Lifestyle
  3. ‘Vulgar’ doll’s dress pulled from the shelves Fashion & Beauty
  4. Brace yourself for the show that’s more shameless than ‘Shameless’ Lifestyle
  5. Astronaut Steve Kelly's DNA differs from identical twin's after a year in space Health & Sex

Latest Videos

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
X