Series Review
Sunken cities & shipwrecks: 'Drain the Oceans' exposes the sea's secrets
Did an asteroid really kill the dinosaurs? Have we found Atlantis? This Nat Geo documentary aims to solve mysteries by exposing evidence hidden beneath the waves, writes Claire Keeton
22 July 2018 - 00:00
Did an asteroid really kill the dinosaurs? Have we found Atlantis? This Nat Geo documentary aims to solve mysteries by exposing evidence hidden beneath the waves, writes Claire Keeton
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.