Series Review

Sunken cities & shipwrecks: 'Drain the Oceans' exposes the sea's secrets

Did an asteroid really kill the dinosaurs? Have we found Atlantis? This Nat Geo documentary aims to solve mysteries by exposing evidence hidden beneath the waves, writes Claire Keeton

