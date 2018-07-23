Five tips to help you save money when buying a new car

When you’re in the market for a new car, you have many options to choose from and each car has its pros and cons. Car salespeople will often try to make a more expensive model seem like a bargain and convince you to buy a car with lots of extra features, even if you don’t need them.

In the excitement of buying a new car, it’s easy to be wowed by the aesthetic appeal and in-car technology of the latest models, without giving a thought to whether you can really afford it.

The price tag of the car is just one chunk of the overall cost of owning a car. You should keep in mind that additional costs such as car insurance and maintenance can also weigh on your finances, as a car that costs a lot of money might be expensive to service and may attract a higher insurance premium.

If you're wondering how you can grab a car that’s a good fit without spending more than you budgeted for, here are some tips to keep more money in your pocket when you drive your new set of wheels out of the showroom floor.

Consider the time of the month and year

The end of the month is the best time for car buyers to score great deals, as that is when dealerships are anxious to meet their monthly sales targets. Some car manufacturers offer bonuses to dealerships that sell the highest volume of cars, so a dealership might be willing to sell a car at a lower price during the final week of the month if it can recoup the loss with the incentive. The end of the year is also the best possible time to buy a new car, as dealers are under pressure to meet year-end targets and get rid of older stock.

Compare car financing quotes from different lenders

Different lenders will offer you different interest rates on loans, so it’s best to compare quotes from at least three banks or dealerships. When calculating your monthly repayments, the lender will usually factor in various additional charges such as an initiation fee‚ an extended warranty‚ the cost of delivery, and the licence or registration fees.

Before entering into a finance agreement, ask for an estimate, which should show the interest rate and other fees, and consider settling for the one that offers the most competitive rates and conditions. Beware of ‘rent-to-own’ financing deals, as you could be paying more in interest over the duration of the agreement.