Travis Scott fires up Twitter with #Astroworld

03 August 2018 - 13:45 By Zola Zingithwa
Travis Scott performs during Lollapalooza Festival at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 21 2018 in Paris, France.
Image: David Wolff-Patrick/Getty Images

Rapper Travis Scott has dropped his third studio album, Astroworld, just in time for the weekend.

La Flame, as he has also come to be known, has built of reputation of working with some of the music industry's biggest names. This includes the likes of Rihanna, Kid Cudi, T.I and, of course, Kanye West, who is the uncle of Scott's baby with Kylie Jenner.

Astroworld has caused a storm on Twitter, not only because of the album's long-anticipated release, but because of the list of musical icons who have contributed to, or are featured on the album. Drake, Frank Ocean, Pharell Williams and even John Mayer all make an appearance.

These are some of the best Twitter reactions to Astroworld so far.

When you don't understand the fuss about the album, but don't want to be left behind:

Some fans are still trying understand how La Flame manages to collaborate with all kinds of musical icons. Plus shocked that he paired Stevie Wonder and Kid Cudi on one track:

With Frank Ocean's recent release of his own album and now a feature on Astroworld, fans are worried he will once again disappear for who knows how long:

What do Scott and West talk about? The Kardashian sisters? Apparently not:

It's Friday baby. Time to turn it up.

