Music
Travis Scott fires up Twitter with #Astroworld
Rapper Travis Scott has dropped his third studio album, Astroworld, just in time for the weekend.
La Flame, as he has also come to be known, has built of reputation of working with some of the music industry's biggest names. This includes the likes of Rihanna, Kid Cudi, T.I and, of course, Kanye West, who is the uncle of Scott's baby with Kylie Jenner.
Astroworld has caused a storm on Twitter, not only because of the album's long-anticipated release, but because of the list of musical icons who have contributed to, or are featured on the album. Drake, Frank Ocean, Pharell Williams and even John Mayer all make an appearance.
These are some of the best Twitter reactions to Astroworld so far.
When you don't understand the fuss about the album, but don't want to be left behind:
Me pretending to be enjoying #ASTROWORLD on the first listen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VQ5eK8ZtXh— Stanley Yelnats (@This_is_Jay_) August 3, 2018
Some fans are still trying understand how La Flame manages to collaborate with all kinds of musical icons. Plus shocked that he paired Stevie Wonder and Kid Cudi on one track:
#ASTROWORLD— Wii Sports Grand Champion (@cheesyyburrito) August 3, 2018
He got Kid Cudi and Stevie Wonder on one song pic.twitter.com/Dyi7dUgRRS
Stevie wonder harmonica on top of kid Cudi humming #ASTROWORLD pic.twitter.com/TdNaPS0DHs— momma. (@ThePrimadonna_k) August 3, 2018
With Frank Ocean's recent release of his own album and now a feature on Astroworld, fans are worried he will once again disappear for who knows how long:
Frank Ocean heading back into hiding after his feature on #ASTROWORLD pic.twitter.com/6EcGCdKa4n— reno ;-; (@TheThirdHoekage) August 3, 2018
What do Scott and West talk about? The Kardashian sisters? Apparently not:
#ASTROWORLD— JIA (@JiaTheGod) August 3, 2018
Kanye: I AM A GOD
Travis Scott: STOP TRYING TO BE GOD
Kanye: pic.twitter.com/vNXQpZ8yYD
It's Friday baby. Time to turn it up.
MOOD #ASTROWORLD pic.twitter.com/zX0Rqqxha1— Moe (@MoeAlayan) August 3, 2018