Travis Scott fires up Twitter with #Astroworld

Rapper Travis Scott has dropped his third studio album, Astroworld, just in time for the weekend.

La Flame, as he has also come to be known, has built of reputation of working with some of the music industry's biggest names. This includes the likes of Rihanna, Kid Cudi, T.I and, of course, Kanye West, who is the uncle of Scott's baby with Kylie Jenner.

Astroworld has caused a storm on Twitter, not only because of the album's long-anticipated release, but because of the list of musical icons who have contributed to, or are featured on the album. Drake, Frank Ocean, Pharell Williams and even John Mayer all make an appearance.

These are some of the best Twitter reactions to Astroworld so far.