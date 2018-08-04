Humour
Anything in someone else's hands magically becomes more attractive
Why is it that even if we have the very same things, we'll still covet someone else's?
05 August 2018 - 00:00
Why is it that even if we have the very same things, we'll still covet someone else's?
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.