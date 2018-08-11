My Perfect Weekend
How drummer Po-Chung Chen spends his weekends
'Joburg is a gem of a city', says this muso, who drums for numerous acts in SA. That's why exploring Egoli is one of his fave things to do on his free time
12 August 2018 - 00:00
