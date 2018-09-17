SA women's vaginas can talk. Here's what they've been saying on Twitter

On Sunday evening a new conversation between vaginas emerged on Twitter.

The conversation was actually a game started by Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, the resident doctor of Sunday Times Lifestyle's popular Sex Talk column.

She invited fellow Tweeps to type "My Vagina is ... " into the Twitter app and then allow auto-correct to complete the sentence.

OK, sounds fun, but what's the point? Dr. T, as she is fondly known, is a sexual and reproductive rights advocate who uses social media as a tool for advocacy. In this case, she saw the game as a fun way to destigmatise the word vagina and encourage body positivity. "Advocacy work should not always be serious," she adds.