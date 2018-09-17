Lifestyle

SA women's vaginas can talk. Here's what they've been saying on Twitter

17 September 2018 - 13:56 By Zola Zingithwa
If your vagina could talk, what would it say?
Image: 123RF/denispc

On Sunday evening a new conversation between vaginas emerged on Twitter.

The conversation was actually a game started by Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, the resident doctor of Sunday Times Lifestyle's popular Sex Talk column.

She invited fellow Tweeps to type "My Vagina is ... " into the Twitter app and then allow auto-correct to complete the sentence. 

OK, sounds fun, but what's the point? Dr. T, as she is fondly known, is a sexual and reproductive rights advocate who uses social media as a tool for advocacy. In this case, she saw the game as a fun way to destigmatise the word vagina and encourage body positivity. "Advocacy work should not always be serious," she adds.

Girls must be taught that there's no shame in having a period

Anna Stroud believes we need to rethink what we're teaching young women about that time of the month
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Dr T says it's not the first time she's played this game, and that it's one of her favourites because people are able to let their guards down and talk freely about their genitalia.

When asked which response was her favourite, she replied that there were too many to choose from, but that it’s been interesting seeing how last night's responses were mostly related to weekend activities, whereas this morning people's vaginas 'got down to business' as they went back to work.

Here are a couple of the tweets:

