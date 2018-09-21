WATCH | New Amy Winehouse doccie to tell 'real story' behind star's final album

A new documentary about the famed, late singer Amy Winehouse has been announced, with a short new first teaser revealing a taste of the film.

Called Back to Black, the documentary is said to tell "the real story" behind the making of the British star's final album. It promises previously unseen footage of Winehouse along with new interviews with producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, plus musicians who worked with her on the album.

Also included is a recording "An Intimate Evening in London," a full private show the singer performed in February 2008 for family and friends on the evening she won five Grammy Awards.