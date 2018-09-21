Lifestyle

WATCH | New Amy Winehouse doccie to tell 'real story' behind star's final album

21 September 2018 - 12:55 By AFP Relaxnews
British singer Amy Winehouse performing on stage in June 2007 during the Eurockeennes Music Festival in Belfort, France.
British singer Amy Winehouse performing on stage in June 2007 during the Eurockeennes Music Festival in Belfort, France.
Image: AFP PHOTO JEFF PACHOUD

A new documentary about the famed, late singer Amy Winehouse has been announced, with a short new first teaser revealing a taste of the film.

Called Back to Black, the documentary is said to tell "the real story" behind the making of the British star's final album. It promises previously unseen footage of Winehouse along with new interviews with producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, plus musicians who worked with her on the album.

Also included is a recording "An Intimate Evening in London," a full private show the singer performed in February 2008 for family and friends on the evening she won five Grammy Awards.

Back to Black will be released digitally and on DVD and Blu-Ray on November 2 and is now available to pre-order.

