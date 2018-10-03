Grool! It's #MeanGirlsDay double whammy this year

Fourteen years ago Mean Girls, a teen comedy written by Tina Fey, was released and became a hit with millennials around the globe.

The film takes a satirical look at the social politics of an American high school, which is ruled by a group of popular mean girls known as the Plastics and their queen bee, Regina George. Cue Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a teen who was home-schooled in Africa before moving to the states. Her arrival ends up totally disrupting the school's social hierarchy.

Although the film’s portrayal of Africa is problematic — "If you're from Africa, then why are you white?" one of the Plastics asks Cady — it nonetheless made an impact in SA, as many teens could relate to the issues it explores.

Today Mean Girls features on many a list of the best teenage films ever made, has spawned a cookbook and a Tony-nominated musical, and unbelievably, a street in New York is being renamed W. Fetch Street in its honour. (Yes, fetch finally happened!)