Grool! It's #MeanGirlsDay double whammy this year
A little confused as to why so many people are wearing pink from head-to-toe today? It's simple: October 3 is #MeanGirlsDay, and everyone knows that Wednesdays are a special day in the Mean Girls universe because, all together now ....
Fourteen years ago Mean Girls, a teen comedy written by Tina Fey, was released and became a hit with millennials around the globe.
The film takes a satirical look at the social politics of an American high school, which is ruled by a group of popular mean girls known as the Plastics and their queen bee, Regina George. Cue Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a teen who was home-schooled in Africa before moving to the states. Her arrival ends up totally disrupting the school's social hierarchy.
Although the film’s portrayal of Africa is problematic — "If you're from Africa, then why are you white?" one of the Plastics asks Cady — it nonetheless made an impact in SA, as many teens could relate to the issues it explores.
Today Mean Girls features on many a list of the best teenage films ever made, has spawned a cookbook and a Tony-nominated musical, and unbelievably, a street in New York is being renamed W. Fetch Street in its honour. (Yes, fetch finally happened!)
But why is this classic celebrated on October 3rd?
Well, in the film, Cady is mesmerised when she talks to her crush for the first time. He asks her what day it is, she replies "it's October 3rd" and the day was forever cemented as the day when all things Mean Girls would be celebrated.
Yet, this year is even more special for fans because the date falls on a Wednesday. So you should be wearing pink today and if you are not …