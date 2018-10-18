What does it take to break the record in one of SA’s most gruelling adventure challenges?

What would your advice be to a person or team looking to take on the challenge?

Planning is key. Anyone can take on the challenge. There are people who have completed the 9 Peaks over a period of a year (or sometimes longer).

There have also been teams that have done the 9 Peaks over nine weeks, so if your aim is to simply complete the challenge in your own time, then time and route optimisation probably becomes less important.

If you set out to break the record, things change a little. Every stop for food, refuelling and comfort breaks become critical. A wrong turn onto the wrong roads can cost you dearly.

Then there is also the accuracy of your route up the mountain to the summit that is important.

Our route up Mafadi in KwaZulu-Natal (SA’s highest peak) threw us off a little due to the fact that once we got there, the route we had planned on taking was iced up and unclimbable.

We had to change our plans and ended up taking much longer reaching the summit. My best advice would be to simply enjoy it while you are doing it. If you are just there to chase the summits, you may rob yourself of the extraordinary experience of getting to the top.

What was your favourite peak, and why? And what makes this challenge unique?

Each of the nine peaks had their own beauty and own challenges. Some of the peaks are extremely easy – you can park your car 400m from the summit and take a leisurely stroll to the top.

Others, however, are gruelling. KwaDuma in the Eastern Cape was particularly memorable. Due to access times and restrictions to some of the peaks, we had to carefully plan our routes.

Over the four days, we pretty much climbed through every night. We started on KwaDuma at around 9pm at night. The weather was unbelievable, with wind speeds reaching 100km/h. As we reached the escarpment, we were hit by the most extraordinary winds. We decided that it was too risky and retreated to the safely of a rocky ledge below the escarpment to wait it out. This meant that we were nearing the summit as the sun rose, which was absolutely beautiful.

The other peak that stands out is Seweweekspoort, the highest peak in the Western Cape. Due to all our delays, we had narrowly missed what I recall being the worst blizzard the mountain and region had had in 50 years. There is no doubt that if we did not have the delays we had, we would have ended up at this peak in the middle of the blizzard – and that would certainly have spelled disaster for us.

Can you describe the scariest or most difficult moment for you?

This may come as a surprise, but I have a fear of heights. One of the peaks, Namahadi (Free State), has a section called the Chain Ladders, literally ladders of chain that are vertically mounted against a rock face. There are two of these sections, and I did not expect them to be so steep.

We were also experiencing high winds on this mountain, which made the chain ladders even more daunting. The route we chose meant that this was the only option – we were unable to change plans at that point. Added to this was the fact that we were not clipped into any form of safety harnesses – all in the pitch black darkness, with nothing more than our head torches to show the next hand- and foothold.

The scariest moment was on the descent, returning back from the summit, when we had to make our way down the chain ladders. It was exceptionally windy at this point. Alex Harris descended first and after leaving a gap of about 1.5m between us, I took to the chains.

About halfway down the chains, a gust of wind hit us from the right with such force that it pulled the chain ladder (with Alex and I midway) away from the rockface. Both of us let out a shriek that could have passed as a group of 16-year-old girls screaming at a Justin Bieber concert!

KwaDuma also had one or two scary moments. We were warned about rabid dogs that roam the lower slopes. We were constantly aware of their howling and growling. We again climbed this peak during the night and were aware of them standing, looking at us just outside of the light of our head torches.

The most challenging element of the entire experience was the lack of sleep. We would drive from one peak to the next, climb, get in the van and off to the next one. Over the four days, we had an average of about eight hours sleep each, total. This becomes a challenge when you have been sitting in a car for four hours and then need to go and climb a 56km track to the summit, and repeat.

How did the weather affect your experience of the challenge?

We chose to do the challenge during winter as we all felt that our bodies operated better in cold weather. Just how cold it would get, we didn’t quite expect.

The weather ended up being a major factor. On Seweweekspoort, we were waist deep in snow in some sections, which made moving a little tricky as we were not entirely geared up for those conditions.