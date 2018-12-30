Just, no! 13 things you should totes leave in 2018

Whether 2018 dragged or flew by for you, it was certainly an eventful year. From a president stepping down and a New Dawn that died as quickly as it was hyped up, it felt as though not a day went by without drama or entertainment. But as we step into a new year, there are some things better left in the past, writes Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi

