America's Got Talent performance was 'like a dream': DJ Arch Jnr's dad

After a sterling performance, the usually hard-to-please judge Simon Cowell told DJ Arch Jnr that he would love to engage in talks with him after the show.

"I've got some plans for you. I think you are a total, total little star. I absolutely love you," Cowell said.

The other judges - Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Heidi Klum - were also blown away with his performance, with Klum saying "he was by far the coolest six-year-old's that she had ever met".

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, proud dad Glen Hlongwane said: "The majority of the acts were from the US and Britain. AJ was the only one from Africa.

"I was not worried because he had already won SA's Got Talent, although we knew it would be tough," he added.

He said competing at the event was "like a dream".

DJ Arch Jnr took part in a special show where the top 50 acts from all around the world had been invited to compete on the American stage.

The 50, some of whom were winners in their own countries or had delivered what were deemed to be outstanding acts in their own countries, took part in the show in December.