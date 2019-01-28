WATCH | Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform live in Vegas & it was magical

Lady Gaga fans were in for a treat on Saturday after the singer and actress brought her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper onto stage during her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma.

It's the first time the pair have performed the hit, Shallow, together live.

The song has won them a Golden Globe for Best original song and they're set to perform it on the Oscar stage.

A Star is Born has already turned into a game-changer for Gaga, who was last week confirmed to be the first person in history to nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song on the same year.

If you haven't seen the movie yet, check this out and book your seat.