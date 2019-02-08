Competition
Win movie tickets for you and a friend to a preview of 'Green Book'
Now's your chance to be among the first in SA to see this multi-Oscar-nominated movie
Green Book is the story of two men (Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali) in a segregated America who form a connection that transcends race and the society they live in. The feel-good movie has been nominated for five Oscars.
Now's your chance to be among the first in SA to see it. Sunday Times Lifestyle and Empire Entertainment are giving away 40 double tickets to a pre-screening of Green Book that's taking place at 8pm at Monte Casino, Joburg, on Tuesday, February 12 2019.
In addition to a free ticket, each viewer will receive a drink and popcorn. The total value of each prize is R300.
HOW TO ENTER
To stand a chance to win, simply e-mail your name and contact number to reader.competition@tisoblackstar.co.za. Don't forget to include the words 'Green Book JHB preview' in the subject line.
Entries close at 9am on Monday February 11 2019.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Green Book'
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- Winners will be notified via e-mail on Monday February 11 2019 and must show the official invite on entry.
- All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.
- The judges' decision is final.
- Prizes are not transferable and/or negotiable.
- Readers may enter as many times as they like.
- No late entries will be accepted.
- No persons under the age of 18 may enter.
- The winners will be responsible for their own transport to and from the movie house.