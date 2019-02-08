Win movie tickets for you and a friend to a preview of 'Green Book'

Green Book is the story of two men (Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali) in a segregated America who form a connection that transcends race and the society they live in. The feel-good movie has been nominated for five Oscars.

Now's your chance to be among the first in SA to see it. Sunday Times Lifestyle and Empire Entertainment are giving away 40 double tickets to a pre-screening of Green Book that's taking place at 8pm at Monte Casino, Joburg, on Tuesday, February 12 2019.

In addition to a free ticket, each viewer will receive a drink and popcorn. The total value of each prize is R300.

HOW TO ENTER

To stand a chance to win, simply e-mail your name and contact number to reader.competition@tisoblackstar.co.za. Don't forget to include the words 'Green Book JHB preview' in the subject line.

Entries close at 9am on Monday February 11 2019.