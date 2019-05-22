'Game of Thrones' creator excites fans with video game project

A new video game co-created by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin is being linked to the studio behind challenging action-adventures Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro.

Outlining his future projects in a blog post that marked the end of eight-season HBO show Game of Thrones, Martin has referenced a video game being made in Japan.

His slate includes five shows at HBO, two at Hulu, and one at the History Channel, plus feature film projects, short films, and "adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky, and original writers our [fantasy] genre has ever produced."

Then, "I've consulted on a video game out of Japan," he notes, an aside that ties in to previous rumours about Tokyo studio FromSoftware.

The developer gained international recognition thanks to the unexpected success of cult hit Demon's Souls, its followup, the Dark Souls trilogy.

The tone and setting of the Souls games already reflected a detailed obsession with gothic and medieval architecture and, as such, wouldn't be a world away from Game of Thrones strongholds Dragonstone, The Dreadfort, Winterfell and so on.

Martin's post is being linked with From Software because of a March rumour popularised by YouTuber channel Spawn Wave, which described the project as an open world title - less linear than Sekiro and the Soulsborne games, and a genre inhabited by fantasy epic The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and fellow blockbuster titles Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Minecraft.

In this instance, players would travel by horseback between a choice of adjacent kingdoms, felling each land's leader and taking their powers in order to better their chances of beating the next challenge.