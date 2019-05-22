'Game of Thrones' creator excites fans with video game project
Plus six other video games for that are currently on the market for 'Game of Thrones' fans
A new video game co-created by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin is being linked to the studio behind challenging action-adventures Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro.
Outlining his future projects in a blog post that marked the end of eight-season HBO show Game of Thrones, Martin has referenced a video game being made in Japan.
His slate includes five shows at HBO, two at Hulu, and one at the History Channel, plus feature film projects, short films, and "adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky, and original writers our [fantasy] genre has ever produced."
Then, "I've consulted on a video game out of Japan," he notes, an aside that ties in to previous rumours about Tokyo studio FromSoftware.
The developer gained international recognition thanks to the unexpected success of cult hit Demon's Souls, its followup, the Dark Souls trilogy.
The tone and setting of the Souls games already reflected a detailed obsession with gothic and medieval architecture and, as such, wouldn't be a world away from Game of Thrones strongholds Dragonstone, The Dreadfort, Winterfell and so on.
Martin's post is being linked with From Software because of a March rumour popularised by YouTuber channel Spawn Wave, which described the project as an open world title - less linear than Sekiro and the Soulsborne games, and a genre inhabited by fantasy epic The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and fellow blockbuster titles Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Minecraft.
In this instance, players would travel by horseback between a choice of adjacent kingdoms, felling each land's leader and taking their powers in order to better their chances of beating the next challenge.
The information was provided by proven insider Liam Robertson and, even then, Spawn Wave host Jonathan Downey admitted he had "a hard time believing, because it sounds a bit crazy, [that] George R. R. Martin is a part of this project."
"[Martin's] job is going to be realising the world of this game, creating the world that you'll be playing through."
"The writing would be done by him, for example, he would help flesh out the world around you."
Following Martin's May 20 blog post, specialist Japanese gaming site Gematsu confirmed the rumour with a source close to FromSoftware, who also said the game would be revealed at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 presentation on June 9.
ALTERNATIVE 'GAME OF THRONES' VIDEO GAMES
If the wait for the George R. R. Martin-FromSoftware game collaboration is unbearable, fear not! Cast your eye over these video game alternatives that we're sure will satisfy any Game of Thrones fan.
GAME OF THRONES: A TELLTALE SERIES
For Android, iOS, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.
A six-chapter series following House Forrester, taking place alongside Seasons 3 to 5 rather than within them, yet securing cameos from some Game of Thrones actors. Though it wasn't written by George R. R. Martin, it was created in collaboration with his personal assistant and de facto Westeros consultant.
REIGNS: GAME OF THRONES
For iOS, Android, Mac, PC, Linux
Rule as Cersei, Daenerys, Tyrion, Sansa or Jon Snow as the fate of the Seven Kingdoms is shuffled before you: win political and physical jousts with a decisive or divisive "yes" or "no," choose which army divisions to deploy in battle, vanquish conquered foes, and deal with the winter that lasts a generation.
FOR THE KING
For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux
A bit more family-friendly in presentation than most official Game of Thrones material, "For the King" styles itself as a dynamic, challenging board game that takes players on a journey across a kingdom whose leader has been killed and whose enemies threaten its sovereignty.
DRAGON AGE: INQUISITION
For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3
If you liked the mighty dragons of Game of Thrones and don't object to a world of magic, monsters, dwarves, elves and minotaurs, "Dragon Age" may be for you, with "Inquisition" its most recent release. A new franchise entry is currently in development.
ENDLESS LEGEND
For Mac and PC
The ravages of winter threaten budding civilisations in this grand fantasy-themed strategy, whose uniquely advantaged nations must balance immediate needs with long-term plans, whether they be diplomatic or warring, expansive or insular.
THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM
For PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and PC VR, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3
The initial release of Skyrim came a few months after Game of Thrones first season landed on HBO, overlapping with the show in terms of wintry themes, dragon-oriented fantasy setting, and epic scale. Those in search of multiplayer adventuring could check out The Elder Scrolls Online.