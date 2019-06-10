Pinkie Salman keeps his head high after Mr SA loss: 'I am good enough'

The Mr SA competition happened on Saturday and Twitter's fave finalist Pinkie Salman did not make the cut. He took to the platform to share that his journey in the competition had come to an end.

Keeping a positive outlook, as always, Pinkie made it clear that giving up is not an option.

"Black Twitter, sorry to tell you that I did not make it. There is always a next time. Congratulations to the winners of the night."