Pinkie Salman keeps his head high after Mr SA loss: 'I am good enough'
The Mr SA competition happened on Saturday and Twitter's fave finalist Pinkie Salman did not make the cut. He took to the platform to share that his journey in the competition had come to an end.
Keeping a positive outlook, as always, Pinkie made it clear that giving up is not an option.
"Black Twitter, sorry to tell you that I did not make it. There is always a next time. Congratulations to the winners of the night."
Black Twitter sorry to tell you that i did not make it— Mr SA finalist 2019 (@PSalman_Friend) June 8, 2019
There is always a next time
Congratulations to the winners of the night pic.twitter.com/0wwVNO0p0m
The competition took place in Cape Town, where the newly crowned winner, Heinrich Gabler, will be expected to relocate during the his reign.
Salman rose to prominence in April after the release of the names and pictures of the competition's finalists. Some received major criticism for their looks as well as their age.
Pinkie's confidence amid the criticism saw him become a favourite for many.
Following the loss, he told TimesLIVE that he would keep his eyes on the prize. "I remain unshaken. I am focused because I worked really hard to get to this point in the competition."
"I am good enough ... Life goes on," he said on Twitter, calling himself an "achiever".
#Pinkie Salman— Mr SA finalist 2019 (@PSalman_Friend) June 9, 2019
My story👂
I am good enough , the achiever , touched people's heart & i will keep on moving because i can!
Life goes on pic.twitter.com/MMGYxj9SNw