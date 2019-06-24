Mr SA finalist Pinkie Salman is writing a book on lessons from the pageant
Mr SA finalist Pinkie Salman's life, even after his Mr South Africa loss, is on the up. He recently took to Twitter to share that he is working on a book which will detail his biggest lessons, including those from the competition.
"My book is on the way next year about my Mr SA 2019 journey. It contains teachings and is so informative to the youth" reads part of his tweet.
My book is on the way next year about my Mr. South Africa 2019 journey . It is contain teaching message & so informative the youth and the people of South Africa. My life revolves around my beautiful fellow South Africans , a beautiful country with diverse people #Proudly SA pic.twitter.com/KXZZFZn4e6— Mr SA finalist 2019 (@PSalman_Friend) June 23, 2019
Salman finished in the top five of the competition. At the time, he congratulated the winners and said he would be focusing his energies on other projects which he did not delve into.
Pinkie's prominence did not come easy as he and the other contestants were criticised on social media for their looks and age, with some going as far as saying they did not deserve to be in the competition.
Speaking to TimesLIVE amid the backlash, he said it was important for him to keep his head high despite the negativity.