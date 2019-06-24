Lifestyle

Mr SA finalist Pinkie Salman is writing a book on lessons from the pageant

24 June 2019 - 14:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Pinkie Salman is writing a book about his Mr SA journey.
Image: Pinkie Salman via Instagram

Mr SA finalist Pinkie Salman's life, even after his Mr South Africa loss, is on the up. He recently took to Twitter to share that he is working on a book which will detail his biggest lessons, including those from the competition. 

"My book is on the way next year about my Mr SA 2019 journey. It contains teachings and is so informative to the youth" reads part of his tweet. 

Salman finished in the top five of the competition. At the time, he congratulated the winners and said he would be focusing his energies on other projects which he did not delve into. 

Pinkie's prominence did not come easy as he and the other contestants were  criticised on social media for their looks and age, with some going as far as saying they did not deserve to be in the competition.

Speaking to TimesLIVE amid the backlash, he said it was important for him to keep his head high despite the negativity. 

