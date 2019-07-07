Packaging fruit & veg in plastic is as silly as dressing it up in sexy lingerie

Milliner Crystal Birch was given an unusual task for Plastic Free July, a global movement helping millions of people join the plastic pollution solution.

Known for her eclectic collections of designer hats, Birch diverged from her core business to create fashion garments from single-use plastic packaging. Not for her regular clientele, though - these garments are for fruits and vegetables.

Birch was delighted with the brief from ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi for zero-waste store Nude Foods. "I love ridiculous briefs and creating funny things that are thought-provoking," said Birch.

The agency wants to show how unnecessary packaging is for most types of fruit and vegetables.

"While the message is serious, the execution is tongue-in cheek with loads of appetite appeal - our fruits look tasty AF," said creative director Stephanie Symonds. Photographer David Pryor captured the "models" in their pointless couture, treating the shoot with as much respect as a high-end editorial, with fancy cameras, lights and a stylist.

As with all her fashion productions, Birch worried that the models would not be able to pull off wearing her outfits. The Saatchi & Saatchi team had a clear idea of the fruit and vegetable models they wanted to use and the silhouettes they wanted Birch to create. But during the making of the garments, Birch said, this changed. "Our papaya had no 'neck' so she was swapped for a more curvy butternut with a booty."

Making mini garments was much harder than Birch imagined. "I don't think people realize how much effort goes into making a little puffer jacket for an avocado," she says. "Making them look super chic was really difficult. At first I thought I was going to fail miserably," she said.