Series

REVIEW | 'Euphoria' shows today's kids are not alright

Expect lots of sex, lots of drugs and a standout performance from Zendaya in this sometimes uncomfortable-to-watch high school drama series

HBO's new YA series, Euphoria, adapted from an Israeli original, certainly sends its main message very loudly and very clearly right from the start - the kids are not alright and everything is probably worse than you thought...