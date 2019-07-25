Filmmaker's tale of racial encounter in SA suburbia makes its debut on world stage

Even after explaining his presence, the lingering discomfort clouded the atmosphere and “prevented the two from seeing each other as anything more than society had conditioned us to see”, said Malebogo.

“We are all just expected to live in harmony, but there are many micro-aggressions and little nuances that find their ways into that daily life, and when this incident happened to me, I wondered to myself, 'how can I explore this using film?'.

“We all carry a little prejudice within us and the film makes the audience interrogate the 'why'.

“I am just interested in exploring a modern South Africa, where people of different races live in the same areas, and what that looks like.

“The ultimate goal for this film is to spark a dialogue, and to show on an international stage how much crossover there is with socio-political issues.”