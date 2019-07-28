MOVIE REVIEW | 'The Current War' generates little excitement

Electricity may have changed the world, but this movie telling the story behind its invention won't

After two years of delay - the result of a lack of enthusiasm at its 2017 Toronto International Film Festival premiere and then the difficulties faced by the Miramax company in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein - Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's film about the battles over the invention of electricity finally arrives on screens.



Saved from extinction, The Current War is produced by Martin Scorsese and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison, Nicholas Hoult as Nikola Tesla and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse...