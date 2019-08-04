Soweto's inspiring soccer gogos risk losing their home field to developers

The Phefeni Gogos are fighting to keep their practice ground open, not only for their badass selves, but thousands of local kids too

The field is like the idea of a field. In breadth and length it approximates what a field should look like. But in the washed-out light of this mid-winter morning the field is hard going. It is dusty. It is messy around the edges. The field bleeds into the roads that mark out its dimensions like osmosis.



The houses that border this field feel invested in it. As if they are one with it. A derelict church abuts the right quadrant. Field adjacent. Sitting in the sun is a man on a chair, watching the morning's activity. The field is loud with the exertions of the soccer team, hard at play. The coach is shouting directions from the heart of the action. The captain, the only one in uniform, takes a shot at goal. The kit is a gift from her grandson. This is his uniform. He is a pro. She should be...