'I'm proof that people with albinism are capable of doing anything': model Nontobeko Mbuyazi
11 August 2019 - 00:00
She’s been labelled a “ghost” and accused of bleaching her skin by cyber bullies because of her pale colouring and blonde hair.
But KwaZulu-Natal model Nontobeko Mbuyazi — who lives with albinism — has not allowed the online torment she’s endured for speaking out about her skin condition, deter her from making the glossy pages of magazines like Vogue...
