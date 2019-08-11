'I'm proof that people with albinism are capable of doing anything': model Nontobeko Mbuyazi

She’s been labelled a “ghost” and accused of bleaching her skin by cyber bullies because of her pale colouring and blonde hair.



But KwaZulu-Natal model Nontobeko Mbuyazi — who lives with albinism — has not allowed the online torment she’s endured for speaking out about her skin condition, deter her from making the glossy pages of magazines like Vogue...