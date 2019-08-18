Art

Catch up on William Kentridge's work at two new exhibition in Cape Town

William Kentridge, one of SA’s leading artists, opens two complementary exhibitions in Cape Town next weekend. Tymon Smith asked him about the work that will be on show

For a generation of South Africans the work of William Kentridge has been a constant presence and means of navigating the transition from apartheid to democracy over the past 40 years.



Kentridge’s animated Soho films, with their charcoal-drawn, mournful but historically aware and psychologically acute tales of capitalist fat cat Soho Eckstein and his doppelgänger Felix Titlebaum, became part of the aesthetic of the introspection that many middle-class white South Africans underwent amid the spectacular and rapid changes of the late 1990s and early 2000s...