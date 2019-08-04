Art

Kentridge, the sculptor: huge exhibit highlights artist's lesser-known talent

William Kentridge is famed primarily for his two-dimensional works and theatre productions. Now an exhibition in Cape Town is putting his sculptures in the spotlight

William Kentridge is one of South Africa's most revered artistic talents. Known primarily for his two-dimensional works and theatre productions, his sculptural work will now be in the spotlight at Norval Foundation's latest exhibition.



Why Should I Hesitate? Sculpture will present visitors with a range of work spanning two decades and documents Kentridge's engagement with the three-dimensional...