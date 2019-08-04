Art
Kentridge, the sculptor: huge exhibit highlights artist's lesser-known talent
William Kentridge is famed primarily for his two-dimensional works and theatre productions. Now an exhibition in Cape Town is putting his sculptures in the spotlight
04 August 2019 - 00:07
William Kentridge is one of South Africa's most revered artistic talents. Known primarily for his two-dimensional works and theatre productions, his sculptural work will now be in the spotlight at Norval Foundation's latest exhibition.
Why Should I Hesitate? Sculpture will present visitors with a range of work spanning two decades and documents Kentridge's engagement with the three-dimensional...
