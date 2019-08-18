Lifestyle

Snapchat dysmorphia is driving a new generation under the surgeon's knife

Move over, celebrity lips and noses. The latest look to emulate is your own face - but through the flattering filter of a social media app, writes Lisa Witepski

18 August 2019 - 00:12 By Lisa Witepski

"Everyone wants to look like the best version of themselves," says Cape Town aesthetic medical practitioner Dr Alek Nikolic. This basic human truth has driven people to the nearest plastic surgeon's office, armed with a picture of Kylie Jenner's lips or Emily Ratajkowski's bellybutton (yes, really).

Increasingly, though, would-be patients aren't trying to emulate the world's most beautiful superstars; they're asking surgeons to recreate their own faces - as seen through social media filters...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cutting my hair wasn't a 'strategy' to win, says Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. How to care for your hair like Miss SA: Zozibini Tunzi's beauty secrets The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's natural crown sparks a hair-raising debate The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X