Snapchat dysmorphia is driving a new generation under the surgeon's knife

Move over, celebrity lips and noses. The latest look to emulate is your own face - but through the flattering filter of a social media app, writes Lisa Witepski

"Everyone wants to look like the best version of themselves," says Cape Town aesthetic medical practitioner Dr Alek Nikolic. This basic human truth has driven people to the nearest plastic surgeon's office, armed with a picture of Kylie Jenner's lips or Emily Ratajkowski's bellybutton (yes, really).



Increasingly, though, would-be patients aren't trying to emulate the world's most beautiful superstars; they're asking surgeons to recreate their own faces - as seen through social media filters...