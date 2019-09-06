Charlize Theron tells SA leaders: 'You're still ignoring rape and femicide'

Charlize Theron has spoken up on the violence South African women are subjected to, saying the system is failing them as rape and femicide continue to rise.

She said this in response to a tweep who shared an advert she featured in in 1999 in which she called out men for their abusive behaviour towards women. The advert was banned on grounds that it was offensive to men.

“When I made this ad in 1999 I hoped things would change. They have not. Rape and femicide are still a huge epidemic in South Africa and clearly the system has failed women.”

She continued to call on the authorities to act, and not continue to ignore the scourge - as they did almost two decades ago. "Our leaders can't continue to turn a blind eye, as they did with this ad."