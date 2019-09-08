Art

Artist Joachim Schönfeldt's diary-like works chart SA's changing landscape

The artist's latest exhibition, 'Panels of Place', is a series of paintings 30 years in the making

Dressed in his familiar uniform of black blazer, shorts and moccasins, artist Joachim Schönfeldt takes me through the paintings assembled for his latest show, Panels of Place, at the Wits Art Museum.



They consist of a series of plein air paintings produced in situ at various places across the country over the past three decades, and are presented predominantly in groups of pictures painted on old wooden doors and arranged in a distinctive pattern of interlocking circles...