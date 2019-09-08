Art
Artist Joachim Schönfeldt's diary-like works chart SA's changing landscape
The artist's latest exhibition, 'Panels of Place', is a series of paintings 30 years in the making
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Dressed in his familiar uniform of black blazer, shorts and moccasins, artist Joachim Schönfeldt takes me through the paintings assembled for his latest show, Panels of Place, at the Wits Art Museum.
They consist of a series of plein air paintings produced in situ at various places across the country over the past three decades, and are presented predominantly in groups of pictures painted on old wooden doors and arranged in a distinctive pattern of interlocking circles...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.