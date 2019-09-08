Art

Artist Johann Schijff's latest exhibit is echoed in unrest in Joburg

It's a meaningful coincidence that 'State of Emergency' is now on at the Lizamore Gallery

This week Johannesburg's city centre was like a war zone. An assortment of people comprising the genuinely aggrieved (by their social conditions), the unemployed, the unemployable, the retrenched, thugs and opportunists marched through the streets. It started in Jeppestown, where there was a spree of looting after the burning down of a building in which three people were killed. The riots gained momentum on Monday. Shops were looted and foreign businesspeople were threatened.



It was a day of fear and shame in the city. The mobs got involved in running battles with police as they drove around. They had all sorts of weapons, including sticks and stones. Police were armed with automatic firearms. Police minister Bheki Cele described the situation as a "national emergency"...