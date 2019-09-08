Get those kick-ass costumes ready: Comic Con Africa 2019 is coming up

Contrary to what 'The Big Bang Theory' may tell you, Comic Con isn't just for nerds — this festival celebrating pop culture is fun for everyone

If you've watched The Big Bang Theory enough times then you'll know that Comic Con is a pretty big deal. Every year its name reappears in pop culture and has assorted comic-book fanatics scrambling to the nearest costume store to find Iron Man suits in their size.



Those in the know have already ordered their replica Tony Stark goatees, but for those of you who have found yourselves wondering what the hell a Comic Con is and why it's coming to Joburg from September 21 to 24, read on...