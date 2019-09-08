Opinion

Why spending hours queuing at govt departments is actually a good thing

Idle time’s not wasted if you know how to use it

You may not believe this, but I enjoy visiting the traffic department. In the middle of our hectic lives it's comforting to know that for the next few hours I can take my ease (the plastic bucket seats at Gallows Hill are quite surprisingly comfy) and do some reading and be pleasantly checked out from the hustle and flow of this too clamorous world.



Some people pay good money for mindfulness retreats where nothing is asked of them but to surrender to time and observe the sweet, poignant passing of the world. Not me! I just need to lose my driver's licence...