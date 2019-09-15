Review

Does the sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale' live up to the hype?

Rosie Fiore finds out more about Margaret Atwood's new novel, 'The Testaments', from the formidable author herself — including how the plot differs to the hit TV series based on her original book

A few months short of her 80th birthday, Margaret Atwood is living the rock star life, draped in couture on the cover of the Sunday Times Style magazine. The National Theatre is emblazoned with acid-green projections of the cover of her new book, The Testaments. A midnight festival fills all five floors of the vast Waterstone's bookshop in Piccadilly.



There are sold-out events broadcast globally and press conferences with a storm of cameras clicking and whirring. Take it from me, this is not how the literary world usually works...