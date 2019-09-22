Music

BLK JKS drummer puts on his storyteller hat for new solo EP, 'Sešate'

In Tshepang Ramoba's first project using his birth name, he tells stories sung entirely in Sepedi in a laid-back folksy style, writes Sandiso Ngubane

'There's a cousin of mine back home in Limpopo who used to do these amazing things that I couldn't. He could climb trees, and I couldn't because there are no trees in Soweto, where I grew up. He could lay traps for birds, and they would catch grasshoppers to hook them on a line and go fishing in the nearby dam."



This is one of the stories Tshepang Ramoba, known to many as the drummer from the globally renowned local band BLK JKS, is telling me about when I ask about his new solo project Sešate...