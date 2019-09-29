Motoring

Is the great Fernando Alonso set to race for a SA team in the Dakar Rally?

The former Formula One driver's latest challenge is off-road racing, which he says requires a totally different approach to what he's used to

When the sun sets to the west of the Yas Marina Grand Prix circuit on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, on the first Sunday of December, it signals the end of another F1 season.



Typically the crowd that remains - long after the TV interviews are complete - is there to celebrate with the championship-winning driver and team. Last year was different, as many were there to pay homage to one of the great drivers of the modern era - Spain's Fernando Alonso...