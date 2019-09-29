Motoring

The BMW 750 GS puts bigger bikes to shame

As Gugu Masuku discovers when he rides one down to Dullstroom to attend the GS Trophy

Invited to attend the annual leg of the GS Trophy, hosted by BMW Motorrad, I felt a combination of excitement and nerves. While I have no quarrel with mounting a motorcycle and heading into the sunset with reasonable urgency, it's the off-roading that challenges me. I have no experience on fickle surfaces, so that explained the butterflies. But I was happy to chart new waters on the smaller 750 GS.



The two-and-a-half hour trip to Dullstroom, where the event was taking place, I was not prepared for. Not pacing myself and jumping throttle from word go, I was fatigued halfway. Rookie error. With an hour left to reach my destination, the mercury took a sharp dive into single digits accompanied by rain and fog...