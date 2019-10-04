The Obamas 27th anniversary messages again show us they are couple goals
04 October 2019 - 09:00
Michelle and Barack Obama have again solidified their position as power couple goals, thanks to the sweet messages they shared on their Instagram pages as they celebrated their 27th anniversary on Thursday.
Barack shared a picture of them taking in a sunset and while many found his use of the word, “babe”, cute, Michelle made sure not to spare us a response that melted our hearts.
The couple married in 1992 and, according to Michelle, Barack has delivered on all the promises he made, including that of giving her a life full of adventure. She shared the sweet message, along with a picture of them at a beach.
Both images have received more than six million likes.