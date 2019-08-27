Lifestyle

Obamas share 2019 playlist, and the world is here for it

27 August 2019 - 06:13 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Barack Obama was thanked by artists after their songs were included on the playlist he has been listening to with his wife, Michelle.
Image: Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Need a cool new playlist for summer, or maybe for the gym? Former US president Barack Obama has revealed his and former first lady Michelle Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.

The list of 44 songs includes a variety of genres and moods, from Stevie Wonder to one of the biggest songs of 2019, Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road, and MOOD 4 EVA from the new Lion King album by Beyoncé.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow,” the former president wrote on Twitter. “Hope you enjoy,” Obama tweeted.

The entire world was here for the playlist, and some of the artists featured on it expressed how cool the Obamas were.

Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:

