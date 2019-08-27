Obamas share 2019 playlist, and the world is here for it
Need a cool new playlist for summer, or maybe for the gym? Former US president Barack Obama has revealed his and former first lady Michelle Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.
The list of 44 songs includes a variety of genres and moods, from Stevie Wonder to one of the biggest songs of 2019, Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road, and MOOD 4 EVA from the new Lion King album by Beyoncé.
“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow,” the former president wrote on Twitter. “Hope you enjoy,” Obama tweeted.
With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019
The entire world was here for the playlist, and some of the artists featured on it expressed how cool the Obamas were.
Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:
Meeting President Obama is on my bucket list , but this will most definitely work for now 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/kSexOWkIKk— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) August 25, 2019
I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!!— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 24, 2019
Thank you so much, @BarackObama for putting ‘Seventeen’ on your amazing playlist! Means the WORLD! Miss you! X https://t.co/2ifPCQU90l— Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanetten) August 24, 2019
Theres a Spotify playlist curated by Michelle Obama dedicated towards Barak, the first song that played was Kendrick, and I don't think I've been more in love with them.— lisa. (@lisa_renee30) February 18, 2018
For folks who like numbers AND music, u gotta love @BarackObama only picked 44 songs for his summer jam playlist.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 24, 2019
45 would've been...just wrong. https://t.co/fQDmjs1NuG
So @heisrema is on @BarackObama’s summer playlist no.42! Great Achievement for an artist without an album yet. Nigeria is proud of you! Congratulations @heisrema, the Journey will be long! pic.twitter.com/UtBr2F0NfF— Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) August 25, 2019