Obamas share 2019 playlist, and the world is here for it

Need a cool new playlist for summer, or maybe for the gym? Former US president Barack Obama has revealed his and former first lady Michelle Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.

The list of 44 songs includes a variety of genres and moods, from Stevie Wonder to one of the biggest songs of 2019, Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road, and MOOD 4 EVA from the new Lion King album by Beyoncé.