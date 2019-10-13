Opinion

A cage for the Guptas, and not a gilded one either

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

As someone who has felt the sharp end of the Gupta family’s capture of former president Jacob Zuma and his governments from 2009 until they fled the country at the end of 2017, I could not be happier at news that the US Treasury has imposed stiff sanctions on the three Gupta brothers and their local hireling, Salim Essa.



The sanctions are tough and imposed under the (fairly) recently adopted Magnitsky legislation. Sergei Magnitsky died in 2009 after nearly a year in Russian police custody, where he had been treated with the utmost cruelty and, eventually, murdered. In a quiet way, he became Russia’s Steve Biko...