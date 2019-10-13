Opinion
A cage for the Guptas, and not a gilded one either
13 October 2019 - 00:04
As someone who has felt the sharp end of the Gupta family’s capture of former president Jacob Zuma and his governments from 2009 until they fled the country at the end of 2017, I could not be happier at news that the US Treasury has imposed stiff sanctions on the three Gupta brothers and their local hireling, Salim Essa.
The sanctions are tough and imposed under the (fairly) recently adopted Magnitsky legislation. Sergei Magnitsky died in 2009 after nearly a year in Russian police custody, where he had been treated with the utmost cruelty and, eventually, murdered. In a quiet way, he became Russia’s Steve Biko...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.