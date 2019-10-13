The A-Listers

SOCIALS | Basetsana Kumalo's book launch was the event of the decade

To say that the tinselled unveiling of Basetsana Kumalo’s memoir, My Journey of Hope, will go down as the social event of the year is an understatement. In fact, I’d wager that it was the book launch of the decade.



The woman crowned Miss SA 25 years ago — becoming the second black woman to take the throne, the first being Jacqui Mofokeng — sure knows how to pull an A-list crowd...