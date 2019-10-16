Cheers to the finalists in the second Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards

The top four finalists of both the local and international categories of the second Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards in partnership with Makro and Fitch & Leedes have been announced.

The awards celebrate the creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted gins and variants.

This year's competition sees the number of international entries more than double from 13 to 30 entries since 2018. Similarly, entries increased from 74 to 80 in the local gin category in 2019.

It was down to the panel of judges, Louis Janse van Rensburg (aka The Bearded Gin Guy), Msizi James (5FM radio presenter), Amanda du Pont (actress, model, TV presenter), and Tiso Blackstar's magazine supplement publisher, Aspasia Karras, to decide which four products in each category would be shortlisted for public tasting.

The finalists in the international gin category are:



