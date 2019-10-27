Album Review

'Ghosteen' by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds is as harrowing as it is beautiful

At times listening to this double LP is like reading letters written in excoriating pain and sadness, raw and unfiltered, writes Andrew Donaldson

It's October, it's Halloween, so it must be Nick Cave who, with his band, The Bad Seeds, has produced the most haunted, hallucinatory album of the year.



Ghosteen (Ghosteen Ltd) completes a trilogy of sorts; like its predecessors, 2013's Push The Sky Away and 2016's Skeleton Tree, this double LP set continues an exploration away from a traditional rock format into territories dominated by electronic orchestration in tones that reflect the personal tragedy that lies at its heart...