Helena Bonham Carter literally channelled royal ghost for 'The Crown'

Princess Margaret said she was glad I got the role and told me to her smoking style right, the acclaimed British actress told Margaret Gardiner

"When I heard that they were doing The Crown I thought, 'It's a terrible idea, who'll watch it'?" Helena Bonham Carter, CBE, pauses dramatically on the set of the third season of The Crown (dropping soon on Netflix).



Bonham Carter, who portrays Princess Margaret, is full of self-deprecating wit and arch observations. She raises an eyebrow and continues drolly, "Of course, within five minutes I was hooked."..