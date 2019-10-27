Last Word
This 104-year-old dancer makes me wish I were 60 years older
Still performing, painting and writing, she makes a good case for immortality
27 October 2019 - 00:00
My grandmother died at the age of 103, and the news has come as something of a blow to me, not because we were at all close - I didn't like her and I don't think she thought much about me one way or the other - but because I assumed she would live forever, like some sort of terrifying, Anubis-headed Egyptian grand-mummy-in-waiting.
She didn't, though, which makes me consider the possibility that immortality doesn't in fact run in my bloodline...
