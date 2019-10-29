Five unusual December getaways
Gumtree recommends travellers wander off the beaten track this holiday season
SA is a top tourist destination with thousands of guests flocking to the Kruger National Park, the beaches of Cape Town and Durban and the majesty of the Drakensberg. But if you would like to avoid the crowds, there are plenty of fun destinations to consider.
Gumtree SA pinpointed the top five holiday getaways for tourists that like to wander off the beaten track.
1. Karoo Pred-a-Tours, Cradock
If you like peace and tranquility, the Karoo is the right destination. Pred-a-Tours offer encounters with the smaller African cats, including servals and caracals. Travellers can spot wildlife, hike in safety or relax in the self-catering cottages.
2. Stanley Island, Plettenberg Bay
Have you ever wanted to relax on your own private island? Stanley Island Private Nature reserve is South Africa’s only privately-owned island, situated on Keurbooms Lagoon. Enjoy it’s indigenous forest, private beach and game.
Canoes and motorboats are freely available while the reserve’s private ferry can take you to the mainland.
3. Ditholo Game Lodge, Modimolle
Ditholo means “Place of Many Kudu” – an apt description, as Ditholo runs nature conservation programmes for buffalo, kudu, nyala and hippo. The unique viewing deck offers a range of sundowners, while the resident chef cooks up amazing meals in the kitchen.
It’s the perfect place to kick back and relax.
4. The Forgotten Route, various
The Forgotten Route Tour takes you on a journey from Cape Town’s Kimberley Hotel to small towns like Rawsonville and Matjiesfontein, with plenty of local entertainment, wine, beer and cuisine along the way. It’s a must for history lovers and a great way to immerse yourself in small town life.
5. Kwandwe, Grahamstown
The 22,000h along the Great Fish River makes for an excellent spot to relax or to spot the Big Five, including black and white rhino. Day and night drives, sleep-outs, walking safaris and fixed-wing flights are available.
As one of the most diverse countries in the world, there is plenty to see and do in SA. Wherever you go, you are sure to have a great time.