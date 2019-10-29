Five unusual December getaways

SA is a top tourist destination with thousands of guests flocking to the Kruger National Park, the beaches of Cape Town and Durban and the majesty of the Drakensberg. But if you would like to avoid the crowds, there are plenty of fun destinations to consider.

Gumtree SA pinpointed the top five holiday getaways for tourists that like to wander off the beaten track.

If you like peace and tranquility, the Karoo is the right destination. Pred-a-Tours offer encounters with the smaller African cats, including servals and caracals. Travellers can spot wildlife, hike in safety or relax in the self-catering cottages.