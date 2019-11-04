Want a SA flag broek like Faf de Klerk? Well, sorry, they're all sold out ... for now
“FAF broke the internet and depleted our stock!”
With summer now in session, we are all dying to bring out the Faf de Klerk inspired SA cozzies and meet a royal. Sadly, it seems we will have to wait on our dream until sometime before Christmas.
Springbok star Faf de Klerk sparked a fashion craze and depleted stock of SA-flag branded cozzies after he sported the broeks while meeting Prince Harry over the weekend.
The scrumhalf became an internet sensation after SA's win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday. The Springboks defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama, Japan, to take their third Webb Ellis trophy.
As the team celebrated their win in the changeroom, they were visited by Prince Harry. Faf had everyone in stitches when he greeted the royal in colourful, patriotic undies.
🎥A MUST WATCH 🎥— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) November 2, 2019
It's all going off in the @Springboks dressing room 😂🇿🇦
Drinks are flowing 🍾🍻
Kolisi throwing shapes 🕺
de Klerk's in his pants 👙
Prince Harry gives a speech 👑#ITVRugby #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/bynJlomMOU
Those wanting to recreate the iconic moment flooded cozzie stockist Bean Bag Swim’s website, where it retails for about R299.
In fact, there was so much demand for 2019's must-have item that the stockist sold out completely. We wonder how many the royals ordered?
“PRE ORDER NOW. DELIVERY BEFORE CHRISTMAS — We are sorry but FAF broke the internet and depleted our stock!” a note on the site read.
The company said any pre-orders would only be shipped once the stock had been produced.
The good news is that if you order soon, you should be kitted out by Christmas.
“We believe production will be completed before the end of November. However we are giving us a deadline of Christmas, as it is better to under promise and over deliver! Just like the bokke!”
The company said the speedo was their best selling swim item.
"You support your country and now the time has finally come for your country to support you in the form of a South African flag BeanBag. The SAFFA is our best selling swim item for obvious reasons, the colours of the South African Flag are vibrant and bright just like the rainbow nation we are.
"This speedo is double lined from back to front ensuring that the product is durable enough to tackle any situation you throw at it."
Meanwhile, fans were already making plans to wear the broeks around the pool or next Halloween.
I'm dressing as Faf next Halloween SA flag speedo and a blond wig. Greeting everyone with "Sho my chom"— FꓞRIENDS (@shakesthemost) November 3, 2019
Faf and his SA flag speedo https://t.co/KtaEX2w2lr pic.twitter.com/BrScU9vgyO— yoliswa (@Yoliswaxo) November 3, 2019
Faf is clearly planning his riterement in the weird world of WWE wrestling... 😂😂🤣— MR SSL (@Mr_Sisulu) November 3, 2019
NB. By the way, Prince Harry came to meet Faf in his change room. Faf didn't ask to see Prince Harry! Were WAS Prince Harry's SA flag speedo?! https://t.co/wwuec8Beq6
I’m in a Faf De Klerk mood for the rest of the year. You can’t tell me nothing. I’m meeting Prince Harry in my underwear. My SA flag underwear. You can’t tell me nothing.— Kensi (@KensiNobanda) November 3, 2019
Faf has… https://t.co/bC1JRMbPas