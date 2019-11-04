Want a SA flag broek like Faf de Klerk? Well, sorry, they're all sold out ... for now

With summer now in session, we are all dying to bring out the Faf de Klerk inspired SA cozzies and meet a royal. Sadly, it seems we will have to wait on our dream until sometime before Christmas.

Springbok star Faf de Klerk sparked a fashion craze and depleted stock of SA-flag branded cozzies after he sported the broeks while meeting Prince Harry over the weekend.

The scrumhalf became an internet sensation after SA's win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday. The Springboks defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama, Japan, to take their third Webb Ellis trophy.

As the team celebrated their win in the changeroom, they were visited by Prince Harry. Faf had everyone in stitches when he greeted the royal in colourful, patriotic undies.